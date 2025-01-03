‘Silent Shame’: Low Testosterone Levels Among Special Forces Catch Attention of Congress

Lawmakers want to know why some former elite operators in their 30s and 40s ‘will have very, very low testosterone levels — like those of an elderly person,’ according to a leading expert, and what can be done to treat them.

Some of America’s most specialized and elite soldiers have been plagued, for years, by a health issue that has otherwise gone largely under the radar outside of the military. Now, the Department of Defense, at the request of Congress, may finally address it this year.

Low testosterone levels among the most highly trained members of the military, known as special operators, have been a well-known issue within the community. It has also caught the attention of medical professionals, who have been studying the issue for years.

However, it was only in 2020, with the research of Christopher Frueh, a clinical psychologist who has worked with military veterans and active-duty personnel for over 30 years, that the condition was given a name — “Operator Syndrome.” That, including a host of health effects, is defined in a research paper by Mr. Frueh as a “natural consequence” of “extraordinarily high allostatic load” — a medical term for the physical and mental wear and tear that occurs when an individual is exposed to long-term stress.

For those in the special forces, such pressures are commonplace. So by the time that special operators have left the service and are in their 30s or 40s, “many of them will have very, very low testosterone levels — like those of an elderly person,” Mr. Frueh tells the Sun. Testosterone, the primary sex hormone in males, is a key component of the development and maintenance of male sex characteristics.

The symptoms of low testosterone in men are wide ranging but can include depression, sexual dysfunction, chronic fatigue, irritability, impaired concentration, and even gynecomastia — a condition which causes the breast tissue in men to overdevelop.

“Ten years ago, I did a test on one of my friends, a former special operator, who said he didn’t feel right, but couldn’t put his finger on what was wrong with him,” Mr. Frueh tells the Sun. “What I found was that my friend, who was, I think, 37 years old, and around 6’5” and 300 pounds, had super low testosterone levels.”

Mr. Frueh, who was working at the time at the Baylor College of Medicine, decided to run a hormone test on his friend after he suspected that the veteran’s symptoms did not point to post-traumatic stress disorder, the typical diagnosis for unwell soldiers. As Mr. Frueh began to test other former military operatives with similar issues, he discovered, to his surprise, that “they all had low testosterone.” Mr. Frueh has since written a book on the condition, aptly titled, “Operator Syndrome,” which he published in 2024.

The issue has been championed by a Congressman from California, Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat and former Navy intelligence officer, who proposed, in the 2025 Defense Bill, for the topic to be the subject of a five-year study. Though Mr. Panetta’s amendment was dropped from the final language of the bill, the Secretary of Defense is directed, in an explanatory statement attached to the bill, to provide a briefing to Congress addressing some of the concerns outlined in the original amendment.

“Despite surveys of both veterans and active duty servicemembers indicating a potential link between the stress of military service and decreased testosterone levels, we still lack comprehensive data on this issue,” Mr. Panetta said in a statement to the Sun. “This is especially true for our Special Forces, whose work requirements can place them under extreme stress, long periods of sleep deprivation, enduring starvation, and high-intensity training that can lead to testosterone depletion.”

The explanatory statement directs the Secretary of Defense to provide a dossier of information on “medical interventions available in the military health system for the treatment of low testosterone,” including the “current protocols for testing and screening of low testosterone among members of the Armed Forces.” It also requests an analysis on “whether and to what extent” such high-stress environments are linked to low testosterone levels. Mr. Panetta describes the briefing as “an important step forward for our overall understanding of this issue.” The bill was signed into law by President Biden on December 23.

Part of the problem, Mr. Frueh, tells the Sun, is that men have been suffering from low testosterone “in silent shame.” He senses, however, that there is a growing “community awareness” of the issue. He said that shortly after he published his 2020 paper, he received an encouraging message from a surgeon at a VA hospital who had been performing breast reduction surgeries on former rangers and military special forces.

“She said that these veterans come to her with ‘man boobs’ — known as gynecomastia — from their testosterone being so low, and their ego, their identity, is just crushed. But she told me that now that she has the paper, she can give it to her patients to help them understand that it’s ‘not just me.’”

Mr. Frueh hopes that hormone testing becomes “a standard operating procedure” for mental health practitioners so that these men can get diagnosed and receive treatment — of which “there are many,” he says. “That’s part of why there is so much urgency about this now among medical professionals. We have treatments, we just need to do the right evaluations.”

The Department of Defense did not reply to the Sun’s request for comment in time for publication.