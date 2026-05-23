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The New York Sun
Economy

High Gas Prices Have Cost American Drivers Extra $25 Billion, Study Finds

With record numbers hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend, the national average for regular gasoline has skyrocketed by 51.6 percent since the Iran war began.

Gas prices are shown at a Shell gas station at Hacienda Heights, California, on May 20, 2026.
Gas prices are shown at a Shell gas station at Hacienda Heights, California, on May 20, 2026. Jae C. Hong/AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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