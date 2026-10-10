New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The soaring profits could provide a lifeline to the city, but some analysts doubt whether the mayor will seize the opportunity.
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New York City is seeing higher than expected tax revenues amid soaring profits on Wall Street. But some budget analysts doubt socialist Zohran Mamdani will use the lifeline to lift the city out of the red, and instead suggest that a flood of spending may be on the way.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
New York City is seeing higher than expected tax revenues amid soaring profits on Wall Street. But some budget analysts doubt socialist Zohran Mamdani will use the lifeline to lift the city out of the red, and instead suggest that a flood of spending may be on the way.
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