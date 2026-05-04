Some American Restaurants to Add Mandatory 20 Percent Gratuities for World Cup Visitors Unaccustomed to Tipping

Trump To Meet an Emboldened Xi Jinping
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With taxes on tips leaving more money in wait staff’s pockets, the extra charge may become standard after one of the most expensive sporting events in history.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
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