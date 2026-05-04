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The New York Sun
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Some American Restaurants to Add Mandatory 20 Percent Gratuities for World Cup Visitors Unaccustomed to Tipping

With taxes on tips leaving more money in wait staff’s pockets, the extra charge may become standard after one of the most expensive sporting events in history.

A sign advertising the FIFA World Cup 2026 is seen outside of Faneuil Hall Marketplace on March 10, 2026, at Boston, Massachusetts.
A sign advertising the FIFA World Cup 2026 is seen outside of Faneuil Hall Marketplace on March 10, 2026, at Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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