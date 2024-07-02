Some Americans Opting For ‘Dumb’ Phones To Avoid Becoming Zombies

Several anti-smartphone organizations are working to reduce smartphone usage, particularly among children.

Some people are opting to replace their smartphones with basic “dumbphones” that only support calling and texting as a means to escape the distractions of “zombie mode,” according to a new report.

Last year, the United States saw sales of 2.8 million such simple devices, with users reporting a sense of calmness and heightened presence in their daily lives, the Daily Mail reports.

One such user, a California resident, told the Mail she made the switch after realizing she had spent an entire summer glued to her smartphone. Reflecting on that period, she mentioned barely remembering the time and even forgetting the routes she took while walking her dog.

Companies like Dumbwireless are capitalizing on this trend, offering the simple devices to those seeking relief from smartphone addiction. Additionally, several anti-smartphone organizations are working to reduce smartphone usage, particularly among children.

Activists highlight concerning statistics, noting that the proliferation of smartphones correlates with a significant increase in depression and anxiety rates — rising by more than 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, the Mail wrote.

Stephen Kurczy, author of “The Quiet Zone,” visited Green Bank, West Virginia, a town that has no cellphone service because of nearby radio telescopes.

“While working on ‘The Quiet Zone,’ I spoke with many people and heard stories of so many more people who went through smartphone withdrawal-like symptoms,” he told the UK paper. “Younger folks seem to break out in hives when they realize their phones won’t work.”

He also said an odd thing happens even after visitors are told there’s no cell service in the tiny town. “They tend to instinctively keep checking their devices, like an uncontrollable tick,” he said.