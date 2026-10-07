The irony about the recently expanded New Museum, a venue founded in 1977 on a self-stated mission of “working towards a better society,” is that the place is starting to act its age. Granted: No one will ever mistake the New Museum for The Frick Collection. Culture vultures seeking the glitz and geegawgery typical of our perpetual avant-garde can rest assured that no shrink-wrapped transgression or rubber-stamped obfuscation will go uncelebrated at the Lower East Side. Look no farther than the newly opened shows, “Arthur Jafa: I Am Tony” and “Diego Marcon: Arrivederci, Piggies!,” both of which condescend to the audience in the cause of, respectively, confused agit-prop and sickly nostalgia.