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The New York Sun
Politics

Spencer Pratt Scales ‘The Hills’ but Faces Steep Climb To Win L.A. Mayor’s Race

The former reality star told reporters on Tuesday that he is looking to build a coalition of non-Republican voters to become mayor of the nation’s largest city.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2026, at Los Angeles.
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2026, at Los Angeles. AP/Jill Connelly
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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