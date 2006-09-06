Life of Bryan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It was long after midnight on Sunday when the doubles duo of Bob and Mike Bryan arrived at their lockers.

The special evening session at Louis Armstrong Stadium — a double bill of Roger Federer and the Bryans — had been a modest success, despite an excruciating Amelie Mauresmo match that delayed the start by an hour and a half. About a third of the stadium remained when the twins took the court at 11:20 p.m. and proceeded to blow out Thomas Johansson and Robert Lindstedt, losing only four games. Now, as the two dropped their bags and began to stretch, everyone other than their opponents and James Blake, a late-night winner, had gone home. So had more than 20,000 fans. Outside the locker room door, two security guards debated a late-night snack as an employee dragged out the trash.

Such is the life of a doubles player in a world where singles are the main draw, but the Bryans are not complaining. Not this year.

“I think it’s been a great year for doubles,” Bob Bryan said. “All the players in the locker room are really positive about what’s going on.”

At the time of last year’s U.S. Open, America was already out of the Davis Cup, in part because the Bryans, the 28-year-old twins from Camarillo, Calif., had lost their first Cup match in six tries, against Croatia. More troubling, the future of doubles, always a topic of conversation among players and tennis executives, seemed bleak. ATP officials were debating radical scoring changes and a new ranking system that, most doubles specialists believed, would strip their sport of its identity and harm those with skills not suited for singles.

Doubles players decided to fight the changes, and the Bryans led the charge. They sued the ATP in federal court in Texas and eventually relented when the ATP agreed to compromise. The rules of doubles are different this year — at non-Grand Slam events, there’s no ad scoring and a tiebreaker to 10 replaces the third set — but not so different that the Bryans feel the need to fight it. They say they even have come to like it.

“We’re getting a fair piece now,” Mike Bryan said. “They are putting matches on stadium courts. [Tournament directors] have guidelines, they have to meet requirements. And they are promoting doubles for the first time ever. Every program has a piece on doubles — they are doing simple things, which they never did.”

The ATP has marketed the changes as a “Doubles Revolution,” and while there is no guarantee that the tour has finished tinkering, data from 2006 reflects some improvements for players and tournaments alike.

Tournament directors had long complained about the length of doubles matches. This year, the average doubles match has lasted an hour and 12 minutes, down from an hour and a half in 2005, according to data from the ATP. Eighty-seven percent of matches have finished in 90 minutes or less, compared with 57% last year. Much to the pleasure of the players, 297 matches have been scheduled on center courts, compared with 211 last year, an increase of 41%. More singles players have entered the doubles competitions, too (an increase of 18%).

“All the players are seeing really positive results — promotion, and the fans, and the attention that doubles is getting,” Bob Bryan said. “If it goes along with a little scoring change, then we’re okay with it.”

This new sense of stability has allowed the Bryans to concentrate on tennis, much to the dismay of their opponents. Bob, a 6-foot-4, 202-pound lefty who is about an inch taller and 10 pounds heavier than his brother, has an imposing serve and powerful forehand. Mike has quick hands at net. Their anticipation is exceptional, and their energy and determination on court, often expressed through a leaping chest bump, is enough to put their challengers at a disadvantage from the start.

In February, the Bryans won their first Australian Open; they captured their first Wimbledon in July, a victory that made them the third doubles team in the Open Era to win all four major titles (see chart). They won three straight tournaments following Wimbledon, en Grand Slam events, a record.

Yet for all their accomplishments, there remains one goal: a Davis Cup title, something a U.S. team has not won since 1995.

“Right now that’s probably our first priority,” Mike Bryan said. “It’s basically the last thing we’ve got to do.”

For Patrick McEnroe, the U.S. Davis Cup captain, the Bryans have been an anchor. With them in place, he does not have to worry about pairing singles players who have little doubles experience, or chance tiring out Andy Roddick for what could prove a crucial third-day singles match. The Bryans are 8–1 in their matches, and everyone on the team expects them to win.

“They love to put the pressure on themselves,” McEnroe said. “They’ll literally go out and say, ‘This is the biggest match of our lives.'”

“James [Blake] had some very good matches on clay this year, and Andy, not this year, but in the past,” McEnroe said. “The Bryans can play on anything. We feel pretty good about our chances.”

Mike Bryan said winning the Cup during an off year for American tennis would give him extra satisfaction.

“That would actually shut everyone up,” he said.

After that, it’s a race against time, and the record books. Bob Bryan said he and his brother have at least another five or seven years in them before they decide to call it quits.

“Winning all four Grand Slams, it’s released a lot of pressure,” he said. “Now we can play hard and hopefully keep doing more of the same. And maybe one day after we put the rackets down we’ll be considered one of the greats.”