Soriano, Nats Top Slumping Mets

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Alfonso Soriano’s all-around performance helped Tony Armas Jr. win for the first time in seven starts, and the Washington Nationals beat the slumping Mets 5–1 yesterday.

Armas pitched six strong innings for his first victory since Aug. 18 and Ryan Zimmerman hit an RBI double for Washington, which sent the NL East champions to their seventh defeat in 10 games.

The Mets have lost four of five to Florida and Washington.

Trying to secure a spot in New York’s postseason rotation, Steve Trachsel (15–8) allowed three runs in five-plus innings. He dropped to 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA in his last four starts — not exactly what the Mets were looking for heading into October.

Armas (9—12) gave up five hits, including Jose Valentin’s 18th homer. He walked none and struck out four, earning only his third win since coming off the disabled list on July 17. He had been out with a strained right forearm.

Armas was 0–4 in his previous six starts since beating Philadelphia 6-4.

Billy Traber, Jon Rauch and Saul Rivera finished the five-hitter. Rauch got through the eighth unscathed thanks to fine plays by right fielder George Lombard and center fielder Ryan Church.

One day after losing first baseman Nick Johnson to a broken right leg, the Nationals got a nice game from Soriano, the first player in major league history with 40 homers, 40 steals and 40 doubles in one season.

He hit a sacrifice fly in the first, doubled and scored in the fifth, and threw out a runner on the bases from left field. Cliff Floyd tried to stretch a single in the fourth, but Soriano cut him down out at second for his major league-leading 22nd outfield assist.

***

DEVIL RAYS 11, YANKEES 4

Mike Mussina was hit on the glove hand by Carl Crawford’s liner and left the Yankees’ 11–4 loss to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the fifth inning Sunday.

New York manager Joe Torre went to the mound after Crawford’s hit and immediately removed Mussina (14–7), who allowed six runs and seven hits in 4.2 innings. Mussina is in line to pitch the third game of the Yankees’ firstround playoff series, and the Yankees said Mussina sustained a mild bruise at the base of his left thumb.

New York has lost three of four since clinching the AL East title on Wednesday night, endangering homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs. Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-3 that extended his slide to 4-for-28.