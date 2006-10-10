Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

Panthers’ Rookie RB’s Ankle Not Broken

Panthers rookie running back and kick returner DeAngelo Williams has a sprained — not broken — right ankle.

“Anytime a guy gets hurt you hold your breath,” coach John Fox said Monday. “Not that this isn’t painful and it may require some time [to heal], but at least it’s not broken.”

Williams was injured as he ran into sea a players in the second quarter of Carolina’s 20–12 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Cards’ Fitzgerald Out At Least Two Weeks

The struggling Arizona Cardinals have lost Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald with a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined for a month or more.

“I’d say it will be at least two weeks, two to five maybe, two to four, it’s hard to say,” coach Dennis Green said yesterday at his news conference. “It’s a real strong pull, maybe even a slight tear in there also.”

Saban Sticking With QB Harrington Against Jets

There’s no mystery this week. Joey Harrington will remain as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. For now, anyway.

Dolphins coach Nick Saban said Monday that when his team opens practice for next Sunday’s visit to the Jets, Harrington will be the firststringer. Daunte Culpepper will enter a rehab-type program designed to help restore some explosive movement in his surgically rebuilt right knee.

“We’ll evaluate it on a week-to-week basis,” Saban said.

— Associated Press