This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan Will Be Without Top Receiver Against Penn State

Michigan wide receiver Mario Manningham will miss the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ conference game at Penn State on Saturday after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery yesterday.

The Big Ten’s leading receiver appeared to injure his knee in Michigan’s 31–13 win over Michigan State last Saturday.

“We got great news as far the injury,” the Michigan Wolverines’ coach, Lloyd Carr, said during a conference call. “He’ll miss this week, but we’re very excited about the news we’ve received.”

Injured Brohm Could Play Against Cincinnati

Consider Brian Brohm a quick healer.

The Louisville quarterback said Monday that his surgically repaired right thumb feels so good he’s optimistic he’ll play Saturday when the no. 7 Cardinals (5–0) host Cincinnati.

Brohm had surgery on Sept. 17, a day after he sprained the thumb in Louisville’s 31–7 win over Miami (Fla.). Doctors had originally said Brohm would be out up to six weeks, but Brohm said he’s progressed enough that he could return against the Bearcats (3–3).

BASEBALL

Twins Pick Up Hunter’s Option, But CF’s Future Foggy Beyond That

Torii Hunter will be back with the Minnesota Twins for at least one more year. Beyond that, it’s tough to tell.

The Twins picked up their 2007 option on Hunter’s contract yesterday, and his $12 million salary will be the largest single-season sum in team history.

The five-time Gold Glove award winner wants to stay with Minnesota longer than that, but if his deal isn’t extended by the spring, he sounded resigned to leaving as a free agent next year.

BASKETBALL

Nuggets Exercise Option On Karl’s Contract

The Nuggets exercised their threeyear option on coach George Karl’s contract, keeping him with Denver through the 2009–10 season.

Under Karl, the Nuggets have enjoyed their best stretch since joining the NBA in 1976. He was hired January 27, 2005, leading the team to a 76–46 regular-season record and .628 winning percentage,

FOOTBALL

Vikings Sign WR Johnson, Cut QB Henson From Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Bethel Johnson yesterday, and cut quarterback Drew Henson from the practice squad.

The Vikings also released receiver Maurice Mann to make room on the active roster for Johnson.

— Associated Press