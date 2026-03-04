Search
The New York Sun
National

Squatters Scooping Up Empty New York City Public Housing Units That Sit Vacant For Months: Report

A new report shows the city has not inspected vacant apartments for almost a year while they await renovations for new tenants.

Public housing in Brooklyn.
Public housing in Brooklyn. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp