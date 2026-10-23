Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Presidents have authority to expel foreign political activists in times of peace, and they remain in force.
Published:
Updated:
Mahmoud Khalil wants to take the case against his deportation all the way to the Supreme Court — and if the justices accept it, they will be deciding one of the oldest and most controversial questions in American politics, a dispute more than 200 years old.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Mahmoud Khalil wants to take the case against his deportation all the way to the Supreme Court — and if the justices accept it, they will be deciding one of the oldest and most controversial questions in American politics, a dispute more than 200 years old.
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