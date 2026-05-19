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The New York Sun
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Starbucks Korea Fires Chief Executive Over ‘Tank Day’ Promotion on Anniversary of Brutal Crackdown

The coffee giant is facing calls for a boycott over what Starbucks calls an ‘unintentional’ link to a dark moment in South Korean history.

FILE: A Starbucks worker cleans the window next to a company logo at a coffee store on May 31, 2006, at Seoul, South Korea.
FILE: A Starbucks worker cleans the window next to a company logo at a coffee store on May 31, 2006, at Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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