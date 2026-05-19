Starbucks Korea Fires Chief Executive Over ‘Tank Day’ Promotion on Anniversary of Brutal Crackdown

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
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The coffee giant is facing calls for a boycott over what Starbucks calls an ‘unintentional’ link to a dark moment in South Korean history.
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