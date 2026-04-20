Starmer Apologizes for Appointing Mandelson but Casts Blame on Foreign Office

Collectivists Turn May Day Into a High Holiday
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘Instead of taking responsibility for the decisions he made, the prime minister has thrown his staff and his officials under the bus,’ the Conservative leader said in response.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By LAURENCE ELDER|
By VERONIQUE de RUGY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By MARIE POHL|
By CARL ROLLYSON|
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