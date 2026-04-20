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The New York Sun
Foreign

Starmer Apologizes for Appointing Mandelson but Casts Blame on Foreign Office

‘Instead of taking responsibility for the decisions he made, the prime minister has thrown his staff and his officials under the bus,’ the Conservative leader said in response.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to address Parliament on April 20, 2026.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to address Parliament on April 20, 2026. Carl Court/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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