Stress Levels Reach New Heights Among Americans, Survey Finds

America is stressed out.

The average American experiences stress-induced “head spinning” approximately 156 times annually, equating to about three times a week, according to a survey conducted by Talker Research for Traditional Medicinals, which polled 2,000 adults.

The startling statistic is one of many significant findings in the study. Currently, 41 percent of respondents say they are facing their peak stress levels for the year. Equally concerning, the survey found that Americans suffer from brain fog just as frequently as they do from stress headaches — three times a week.

While 30 percent are optimistic that their stress levels will decline by year’s end, 26 percent fear an increase in stress, citing financial concerns and political tension.

The survey also indicated that 45 percent of respondents have never taken a mental health day or sick day from work solely due to stress, despite the high levels of stress reported. Comparing current stress levels to previous years, 38 percent of participants believe that 2024 has been more stressful than 2023, though less stressful than 2022 and earlier years.

Key sources of anxiety this year include finances (35 percent), the economy (28 percent), physical health (25 percent), the 2024 presidential election (20 percent), and other global issues (19 percent).

Seventy-one percent of respondents agreed that their overall mental health would improve if they could reduce their stress levels. However, one in seven Americans finds it challenging to incorporate self-care strategies into their daily lives. And nearly half (47 percent) expressed a preference for simple stress-reduction options that fit into their busy schedules rather than elaborate routines.