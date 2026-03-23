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The New York Sun
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String of Fraudsters Mars Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ List, but Does Little To Deter Investors

For would-be, high-level scammers, the gamble of a windfall from a feature spot in the magazine outweighs the fear of ending up in federal court.

Founder Gökçe Güven faces federal securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges for allegedly lying about the value and client base of her fintech startup, Kalder,
Founder Gökçe Güven faces federal securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges for allegedly lying about the value and client base of her fintech startup, Kalder, Gökçe Güven via LinkedIn
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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