Students at southeastern New York’s SUNY Purchase campus are tending to a “Reproductive Justice Garden,” helping to weed, water, and fertilize herbs that cause abortions. Social media posts from the club called Collective Organizing for Pleasure and Equity, which sponsors the garden, say that harvesting and using the herbs are acts of resistance for “females and those assigned female at birth” to follow in the footsteps of American slaves who were forced to reproduce.