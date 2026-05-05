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The New York Sun
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Supreme Court Urged To Hear Gun Rights Case of Navy Vet Convicted of Selling Replicas and Relics

The National Rifle Association is among a group of gun rights owners who say Patrick Adamiak was convicted for inoperable weapons or inert parts that could not fire.

An MK 19-02 grenade launcher mounted on a tripod.
An MK 19-02 grenade launcher mounted on a tripod. Via Wikimedia Commons
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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