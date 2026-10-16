Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The race for a U.S. Senate seat in Maine has turned especially ugly, with allegations of corruption, weakness, and profiteering.
Senator Susan Collins and her Democratic challenger, former Maine state senate president Troy Jackson, had their final debate on Thursday night which was quite ugly by Maine standards.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senator Susan Collins and her Democratic challenger, former Maine state senate president Troy Jackson, had their final debate on Thursday night which was quite ugly by Maine standards.
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