New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Collins is the only Republican seeking re-election in a state President Trump lost in 2024.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Susan Collins and her Democratic opponent, former Maine senate president Troy Jackson, clashed in a sometimes ugly debate on Tuesday night, with both candidates accusing each other of corruption, dishonesty, and ineffectiveness. Ms. Collins’s seat is seen as critical to Democrats retaking a Senate majority in November.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Senator Susan Collins and her Democratic opponent, former Maine senate president Troy Jackson, clashed in a sometimes ugly debate on Tuesday night, with both candidates accusing each other of corruption, dishonesty, and ineffectiveness. Ms. Collins’s seat is seen as critical to Democrats retaking a Senate majority in November.
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