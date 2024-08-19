‘Swifties’ Decry ‘Bad Blood’ With Trump After He Posts AI Shots of Taylor Claiming Her Support

Some fans are even encouraging their pop star icon to sue Trump.

President Trump posted AI-generated images of Taylor Swift on his Truth Social account as if she had endorsed him, sending the pop star’s “Swifties” into a tailspin, with the president of her fan club lashing out that they don’t need artificial intelligence to show support.

“We do not represent every Swiftie, but I think there is a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala,” a co-founder of the pro-Harris advocacy account Swifties for Kamala, Irene Kim, told Wired on Monday.

Some Swift fans are taking their objections a step further and encouraging their pop star icon to sue Trump for sharing a misleading endorsement claim.

“As a lawyer, I would NOT want to be on Trump’s legal team right now,” a Gen-Z politician, Cheyenne Hunt, wrote on X. “Squaring up against Taylor Swift’s lawyers in a case about a brand new A.I. regulation would not be a good time!”

President Trump shared this image on his Truth Social account.

Another user, Fiona Adorno, added: “Doesn’t he know she can sue for using her image like this? That the devotion of a Swiftie knows no bounds? Doesn’t he understand her power? I think he will soon.”

Other pro-Swift accounts used the opportunity to campaign against Trump. “Real, not AI-generated Swiftie here. Swifties are OVERWHELMINGLY supporting @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz because we know that Trump’s extreme Project 2025 is dangerous for women and LGBTQ+ people,” Swiftie4Harris wrote on X.

The comments are in response to a cluster of images that Trump recently shared on his Truth Social platform depicting hordes of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts. He captioned the post, “I accept!”

While one of the images he shared shows a real woman wearing a “Swifties for Trump” shirt at a rally, the rest of the pictures are AI generated, including one that claims to show “Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert” — a reference to the Swift concerts at Vienna that were canceled after police discovered an Islamic extremist was planning an attack on the venue.

The image depicts various AI-generated women donning T-shirts emblazoned with the pro-Trump, pro-Swift message in various formats. The graphic also boasts a small “satire” disclosure on the left side of the graphic.

Another image shows the celebrated pop star herself positioned as Uncle Sam with the caption, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

One of the images President Trump shared on his Truth Social Account. Via Truth Social

It’s unclear whether Trump was aware that the images he was sharing were AI-generated.

What is certain, that, is that Ms. Swift has not offered the 45th president her coveted nod of approval. While Ms. Swift has yet to officially announce a presidential endorsement, she has spoken out against Trump in previous election cycles.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” she wrote on X. She later offered a formal endorsement of President Biden.

While rumors swirled earlier this month that Ms. Swift may have slipped an endorsement of Ms. Harris into a coded Instagram post, it appears that the scuttlebutt has been debunked: the picture showed the silhouette of a background dancer, not a power-suit-wearing Kamala Harris.

Even without Ms. Swift’s guidance, hordes of Swifties have united behind Ms. Harris’s campaign, forming a “Swifties for Kamala” coalition that boasts more than 62,000 followers on X. Ms. Harris’s decision to nominate Mr. Walz — a known Swiftie — as her running mate served as further encouragement for politically minded Swift fans who were quick to dub the Minnesota governor the “Swiftie VP.”