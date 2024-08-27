‘Swifties for Kamala’ Hosts Star-Studded Event Featuring Carole King, Left-Leaning Politicians

The group’s namesake has yet to endorse a political candidate this cycle and will not be in attendance.

“Swifties for Kamala” are ushering in the election cycle in “Style” — starting with a kickoff event featuring legendary singer-songwriter, Carole King.

The grassroots organization — which describes itself as “a coalition of Taylor Swift fans” working together “to ensure Vice President Kamala Harris is elected our country’s next president” — invited its some 60,000 followers on X to join its official kickoff call tonight.

The webinar boasts a line-up of American politicians, including Senator Warren, Senator Gillibrand, Senator Markey, Representative Chris Deluzio, Representative Becca Balint, and chairwoman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton.

Those attending the event will also get to meet the people behind the Swifties for Kamala movement, including its two co-founders, Irene Kim, 29, and Emerald Medrano, 22. The group’s campaign manager, political director, social media manager, and “friendship bracelet coordinator” will also be in attendance.

“We’re wonderstruck that this incredible group will join us tomorrow to talk about how YOU can help get @kamalaharris, @Tim_Walz, and other down-ballot Democrats elected this November!” the group posted on X.

And just a few hours before the event, the pro-Swift pro-Harris coalition announced that Ms. King would appear as a surprise guest.

“We wouldn’t be Swifties for Kamala without Midnights Mayhem… and with that… we are so incredibly excited to announce our special, surprise guest 4x Grammy winner, singer-songwriter, and a Swiftie for Kamala… Carole King!” wrote the political director of Swifties for Kamala, April Glick Pulito, in an email to all attendees.

However, the group’s favorite pop star, Taylor Swift, will not be in attendance. The organization is careful to note on its various social media platforms that it is unaffiliated with Ms. Swift and its founders have made clear that their movement does not rely on the singer’s endorsement of Ms. Harris, or any candidate, for that matter.

“We’re not trying to make her do anything — we do not speak for Taylor. Our movement is about the power of our community and how we can mobilize together,” Ms. Kim told Cosmopolitan.

“Taylor has been our role model and showed us how to stand up for ourselves, like she always stands up for herself in the music industry,” co-founder, Ms. Medrano, said in the same interview. “She has a huge influence, but we are acting on our own.”

The organization’s mission statement, posted on X in July, outlines the group’s commitment to reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, gun regulation, and to securing a “permanent ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, among others.

“As Swifties, many of us share core values and we believe

@KamalaHarris will protect these values as president. We want a future where everyone is safe and respected,” the group wrote in the same post.

While rumors swirled earlier this month that Ms. Swift may have slipped an endorsement of Ms. Harris into a coded Instagram post, the pop sensation has yet to issue any formal statement on the coming presidential election.

Though staying quiet during the early stages of a political campaign is not unusual for the pop star. Back in 2020, she waited until early October to publicly pitch her support for the Biden-Harris ticket

Some have suggested that she might abstain from offering a political endorsement this election cycle due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, who created a stir this past spring when he liked a post on Instagram featuring President Trump at a UFC fight.

Mr. Kelce has stayed quiet on his political leanings, and has not endorsed a political candidate this cycle either.