Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The high-profile actress owes us neither an announcement nor an explanation for her faith, but should she convert to Judaism, she would join an illustrious Hollywood lineage.
Sydney Sweeney, the actress who seems to be right up there among the internet’s favorite subject for outrage these days, was reportedly spotted at Rosh Hashanah services at a Greenwich, Connecticut, synagogue with her boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun. Within hours, gossip spread of a conversion to Judaism, and the commentariat duly rained on the parade.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Sydney Sweeney, the actress who seems to be right up there among the internet’s favorite subject for outrage these days, was reportedly spotted at Rosh Hashanah services at a Greenwich, Connecticut, synagogue with her boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun. Within hours, gossip spread of a conversion to Judaism, and the commentariat duly rained on the parade.
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