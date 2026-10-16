Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
A new edition of her poems shows how a young writer became a literary force through constant revision and relentless creative self-improvement.
Published:
Updated:
‘The Poems of Sylvia Plath’
Edited by Amanda Golden and Karen V. Kukil
Faber & Faber, 896 pages
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
‘The Poems of Sylvia Plath’
Edited by Amanda Golden and Karen V. Kukil
Faber & Faber, 896 pages
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime