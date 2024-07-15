Tacos at Gleneagles or Movies With an Acropolis View? Hotels Are Where It’s At

From New York to Barcelona, a big backlash against Airbnb is afoot. There are a number of reasons for that, but I know why I will never use the short-term rental platform.

In the first instance, a bad experience at a misleadingly described property in Cyprus once nearly resulted in a car chase and police intervention. The second is that Airbnb has a fundamental misunderstanding about hotels: they are integral parts of a community, not phantom interlopers.

At least, the good ones are. From the once edgy Paramount Hotel in Times Square to Raffles Singapore, hotels form the fabric of a city and make them cooler. Whereas an Airbnb is simply a place to stay, the right hotel at the right time can also be a sort of cultural magnet that pulls people together — it’s where things happen. In the evidence of that, here is a grab bag of hot summer hotel happenings around the world.

PARIS:

One of the fun things about Le Bristol is that the hotel is so close to the Palais Élysée you can practically hear President Macron. Plus, the marbled bathrooms are bigger than my first three New York apartments. This summer you can take a break from the overheated politics or Olympics by taking a gourmet tea at Le Jardin Français, where a new tea menu formulated by pastry Chef Yu Tanaka is served.

The takeaway version includes chocolates imagined by a fellow named Johan Giacchetti whose job, Chef Chocolatier, I openly covet. Classic Teatime costs about $86 per person, or a little more with a glass of Champagne.

Facade of Le Bristol Hotel, Paris. Photo courtesy Le Bristol

ATHENS:

You’ve seen the Acropolis and done your day trip to some nearby island like Hydra or Salamina. Now it’s time to unwind with some rooftop movie fun at the summertime Pool Your Cinema pop-up at the Greek capital’s legendary Hotel Grande Bretagne. These stylish movie nights take place al fresco on the hotel’s seventh floor, with a movie screen positioned at the edge of the swimming pool with Mount Lycabettus in the background.

The filmic offerings range from “Boy on a Dolphin” to “Poor Things” and there’s a great grazing menu, too (yes, it includes freshly popped popcorn with sea salt). You needn’t be a guest of the hotel to enjoy this sophisticated pop-up, but it is popular with well-heeled Athenians so booking ahead is advised.

BUENOS AIRES:

The hot new place to stay in the Argentine capital is Casa Lucia, part of a Spanish hotel chain. It is located on Calle Arroyo in the Recolata neighborhood, within the Edificio Mihanovich, an edifice that was at one time the tallest in Latin America and still affords impressive views of the Río de la Plata. The place to unwind there is Le Club Bacan, where Martin Suaya has rolled out a cocktail menu that includes libations like the ‘Suspiro de bandoneón’,with Johnnie Walker Red Label, basil, citrus, and simple syrup; and the ‘Puente’, made with Tanqueray Gin, berries, black cardamom and a toasted marshmallow.

SCOTLAND:

Golfers know about the Gleneagles Hotel, but one needn’t be a fan of good walks spoiled to indulge in some of the iconic property’s signature Scottish élan. Until the end of August, Gleneagles’ bar, Auchterarder 70, is getting a Latin American makeover as La Barra De A70. That means you can trade your wee dram of whiskey for a Pisco Colada paired with special-edition dishes likes Tacos de Berenjena (with eggplant, avocado, pecans, and jalapeno salsa).

The America Bar at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. Photo courtesy Gleneagles

SANTORINI:

It’s summer, so it would border on reckless to mention steamy Athens without a nod to the breezy Greek islands, too. When in Santorini everybody goes to the southern tip of the island to see the ravishing sunset views from Oia, but few people are lucky enough to stay there.

One of the hotels that epitomizes minimalist volcanic island chic is Canaves Epitome. On July 27 and July 28, its restaurant will host a culinary pop-up with the famous French chef, Bruno Verjus. The menu will range from five to eight courses and feature locally-sourced herbs and vegetables, fresh caught fish, and of course, international as well as local Santorini wines.

IBIZA:

The Spanish party island isn’t just for partying anymore — Ibiza now has bumper crop of sophisticated hotels like the five-star OKU Ibiza on the island’s less developed western coast. Until July 20, the hotel is pairing up with the Fabel Miami for a particularly over-the-top pop-up experience.

According to a press release, “The meeting of these two bespoke luxury brands will deliver a selection of VIP packages that include direct private jet transport from Miami or New York City to Ibiza, daily private training and wellness packages, splendid accommodations at OKU Ibiza, yachting excursions, culinary and cocktail innovations and concierge services.”

AMALFI COAST:

Last summer fashion house Valentino staged a pop-up makeover of the Palazzo Avino, but the buzz this summer is that more seasonal brand transformations will be popping up in places like Capri. Even better, the Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport opens this month. One needn’t be Gore Vidal to know that as far as European summers go, Italy is where the glamor is. So if London gloom is bringing you down, starting from July 13 you can grab a seat on easyJet from Gatwick and make Amalfi your own — there are worse ways to spend a weekend.