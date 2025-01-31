The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Tariffs on Goods From Canada and Mexico Will Begin on Saturday, the White House Says

Trump is slapping 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on China.

AP/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump listens to a question as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, January 30, 2025, at Washington. AP/Evan Vucci
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

President Trump will make good his threat to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday. 

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was asked Friday about a report by Reuters that Mr. Trump planned to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada starting on March 1.

Ms. Leavitt insisted the story was “false.” Instead, she said, “I was just with the president in the Oval Office, and I can confirm that tomorrow, the February 1 deadline that President Trump put into place with a statement several weeks ago continues.” Leavitt said there would be no delay in implementing the tariffs and that they would take effect immediately. 

She said that in addition the tariffs for goods imported from America’s two neighboring countries, Mr. Trump will also impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from China “for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country.”

When asked if the tariffs would increase prices for Americans at the grocery store, Ms. Leavitt said, “Americans who are concerned about increased prices should look at what President Trump did in his first term…President Trump is going to do everything he possibly can to cut the inflation crisis.”

However, she declined to speculate on whether Trump would lift tariffs if prices rise and Leavitt did not share details on what, if any, products would receive an exception from the tariffs. 

Shortly after the news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged roughly 200 points. 

Mr. Trump has previously threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada due to the flow of migrants into America. Before he took office on January 20, Axios reported that he would hold off on implementing the tariffs, which led markets to breathe a sigh of relief. 

However, hours after that report, Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would impose the tariffs on Canada and Mexico. 

Prime Minister Trudeau told reporters on Friday he has developed a “purposeful, forceful, but reasonable, immediate response” to the tariffs and said Canada would not “relent until tariffs are removed.”

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use