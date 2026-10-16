Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
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Encompassing everything from Jodie Foster to Vince Foster, ‘Father Country I Do Love You’ is an extraordinary portrait of the American security state through the eyes of a Zelig-like FBI agent.
If you haven’t visited the Guggenheim Museum lately, now is a historic time to go. Seventy years after ground was broken on Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic building, Taryn Simon’s “Father Country I Do Love You” is the first monographic exhibition by a photography-based artist in its rotunda – and a provocative portrait of America in its 250th birthday year.
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By LUKE FUNK|
If you haven’t visited the Guggenheim Museum lately, now is a historic time to go. Seventy years after ground was broken on Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic building, Taryn Simon’s “Father Country I Do Love You” is the first monographic exhibition by a photography-based artist in its rotunda – and a provocative portrait of America in its 250th birthday year.
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