Tatiana Schlossberg, Granddaughter of President Kennedy, Dies at 35 After Battle With Leukemia

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, passed away Tuesday, two months after revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world in a powerful essay.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” reads a statement shared by her family via the JFK Library Foundation on Instagram.

Schlossberg, an environmental journalist and author, was 35 years old and had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2023.

“My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half,” the daughter of Caroline Kennedy wrote in an article for the New Yorker entitled, “A Battle With My Blood.”

“They have held my hand unflinchingly while I have suffered, trying not to show their pain and sadness in order to protect me from it. This has been a great gift, even though I feel their pain every day,” she wrote in the moving essay.

Schlossberg was a graduate of Yale University and the University of Oxford, and eventually became a climate and science reporter for the New York Times.

Her book, “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have,” was published in 2019.

She is survived by her husband, George Moran, two children, parents Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and siblings Jack Schlossberg and Rose Schlossberg.

In the New Yorker piece, which was published on the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather’s assassination, she lamented the long battle she endured, writing about the numerous rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants, the first using cells from her sister and the next from an unrelated donor, and her participation in clinical trials. During the latest trial, she wrote, her doctor told her “he could keep me alive for a year, maybe.”

Schlossberg also said policies implemented by her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of health and human services could hurt cancer patients like her.

“As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers,” the essay reads.

She also wrote about her fears that her daughter and son won’t remember her and how she felt cheated and sad about losing “the wonderful life” she had with her husband. While her parents and siblings try to hide their pain from her, she said, she felt it every day.

“For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry,” she said.

“Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”