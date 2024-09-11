Taylor Swift, Self-Proclaimed ‘Childless Cat Lady,’ Offers Harris Her Coveted Presidential Endorsement

The pop star shared the news on social media just minutes after the presidential debate.

Taylor Swift will vote for Vice President Harris, announcing that she was driven to share the “truth” after President Trump shared AI-generated images falsely claiming her support.

The pop star took to social media to share her endorsement minutes after the conclusion of the presidential debate, noting that the false rumors of her support for Trump — which spread like wildfire on social media after the 45th president shared several AI-generated images on Truth Social — motivated her to “be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she wrote, adding, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

She continued: “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Ms. Swift also pitched her support for Ms. Harris’s running mate, Governor Walz, a well-known Swiftie, noting that he has “been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

She concluded her message by telling her some 238 million Instagram followers: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

She signed off by calling herself a “childless cat lady” — a dig at Trump’s running mate, Senator Vance, who came under fire for using the phrase to criticize Democratic leaders.

In less than an hour, her post on Instagram had racked up nearly 3 million likes.

Ms. Swift’s endorsement thwarts suspicions that the pop star might opt out of supporting a presidential candidate this cycle due to her relationship with a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, who created a stir this past spring when he liked a post on Instagram featuring President Trump at a UFC fight. Mr. Kelce has historically stayed quiet on his political leanings, and has not endorsed a political candidate this cycle.

Even before the pop star announced her preferred candidate, Swifties on either side of the political spectrum created grassroots movements to mobilize fellow fans to cast their vote.

During the kickoff meeting for ‘Swifties for Kamala’ — which featured legendary singer Carole King and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand — the pro-Swift pro-Harris attendees raised over $144 million in just a few hours. More than 34,000 viewers logged on to the webinar.