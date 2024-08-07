The New York Sun

Taylor Swift Terror Attack Thwarted by Austrian Police; Concert Security Heightened

Two suspects with alleged ties to radical Islam were arrested.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images
Taylor Swift performs at Johan Cruijff Arena July 05, 2024 at Amsterdam, Netherlands. Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images
Austrian police are beefing up security at several sold-out Taylor Swift shows in Vienna after they arrested two suspects eyeing the concerts for potential terror attacks. 

The would-be terrorists, including one 19-year-old Austrian citizen, were arrested today for planning a “concrete threat,” said Austria’s director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf. 

“The suspected perpetrator was focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. Preparatory actions were detected,” he said during a press conference according to Austrian newspaper, Kronen Zeitung

The plotters allegedly expressed radical Islamic views online, with one suspect pledging allegiance to the Islamic State earlier in July, Mr. Ruf noted. 

Ms. Swift is slated to take her sensational Era’s tour to Vienna with three sold-out shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each show is expected to host 65,000 concert-goers with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans gathering outside of the venue. 

There is currently no plan to cancel the concerts. However, the public safety director stressed that visitors should expect delays in getting in and out of the venue as a result of increased security checks. 

