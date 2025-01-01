Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Las Vegas Hotel Being Investigated as an Act of Terror After One Is Left Dead

Elon Musk confirmed that his team is looking into the incident as well.

The explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of President Trump’s Las Vegas, Nevada hotel on Wednesday is now being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, according to a report. Elon Musk, who celebrated the New Year with the president-elect, says his company is doing all it can to investigate the incident and cooperate with authorities.

The Cybertruck exploded just outside the front doors of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday morning, local time. The vehicle appeared to be filled with fireworks.

According to CNN, that incident — which left one dead and seven injured — is now being investigated as a potential terrorist attack on the same day that a man plowed a pickup truck through a crowded New Orleans street, killing 10 people and leaving dozens more injured. The person killed in the Las Vegas incident was inside of the Cybertruck.

Mr. Musk says he has never seen anything like the Cybertruck explosion that occurred Wednesday. “The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything,” Mr. Musk wrote on X. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Neither the Las Vegas Police Department nor the Clark County sheriff’s office immediately responded to requests for comment from the New York Sun.

“It pulled right up to the glass entrance doors of the hotel, we saw that smoke start showing from the vehicle, and then a large explosion from the truck occurs,” the Las Vegas metropolitan police department sheriff, Kevin McMahill, said. “There is one deceased individual in the Cybertruck, and I don’t know whether it’s a male or female at this time.”