The New York Sun

Join
National

Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Las Vegas Hotel Being Investigated as an Act of Terror After One Is Left Dead

Elon Musk confirmed that his team is looking into the incident as well.

Courtesy of Nevada Emergency Management
A Cybertruck explodes just outside the front doors of Trump International Hotel at Las Vegas. It appeared to be filled with fireworks. Courtesy of Nevada Emergency Management
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

The explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of President Trump’s Las Vegas, Nevada hotel on Wednesday is now being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, according to a report. Elon Musk, who celebrated the New Year with the president-elect, says his company is doing all it can to investigate the incident and cooperate with authorities. 

The Cybertruck exploded just outside the front doors of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday morning, local time. The vehicle appeared to be filled with fireworks. 

According to CNN, that incident — which left one dead and seven injured — is now being investigated as a potential terrorist attack on the same day that a man plowed a pickup truck through a crowded New Orleans street, killing 10 people and leaving dozens more injured. The person killed in the Las Vegas incident was inside of the Cybertruck. 

Mr. Musk says he has never seen anything like the Cybertruck explosion that occurred Wednesday. “The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything,” Mr. Musk wrote on X. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Neither the Las Vegas Police Department nor the Clark County sheriff’s office immediately responded to requests for comment from the New York Sun. 

“It pulled right up to the glass entrance doors of the hotel, we saw that smoke start showing from the vehicle, and then a large explosion from the truck occurs,” the Las Vegas metropolitan police department sheriff, Kevin McMahill, said. “There is one deceased individual in the Cybertruck, and I don’t know whether it’s a male or female at this time.”

MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use