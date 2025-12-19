The New York Sun

Texas Sets Up Tip Line To Report Incidents of Transgender Individuals Using Bathrooms Based on Identity

Texas’s attorney says it will ‘bring justice’ to any state agency that ‘opens the door for men to violate women’s privacy, dignity, and safety.’

AP/Erich Schlegel, file
A transgender rights protest at Austin, Texas, in March 2022. AP/Erich Schlegel, file
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Texas is encouraging residents to report violations of the state’s new bathroom law, which prohibits transgender individuals from using bathrooms or locker rooms that align with their gender identity in state agencies or public schools.

The Lone Star State enacted Senate Bill 8, which requires individuals to use multi-occupancy restrooms in public universities and government buildings that align with their biological sex, earlier this month. If an individual uses a bathroom or locker room that does not match their biological sex, the institution where the violation occurred will be fined. For a first-time offense, the fine is $25,000. The law also lets individuals “affected” by a violation sue the institution.

To help enforce the law, Texas’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, created a website to report alleged violations.

“If you believe a political subdivision or state agency has violated SB 8 since it became effective on December 4, 2025, and you have fulfilled the complaint and notice requirement found in Texas Government Code section 3002.102, you may file a complaint below,” the website states.

Those who wish to report an alleged violation are required to provide their name, the date of the incident, a description of what happened, and “evidence.” The website includes a section that gives Texans the option to submit pictures as evidence, though it is illegal to take photos in restrooms.

Mr. Paxton said SB 8 is meant to “ensure that women and girls in Texas are protected from mentally ill men wanting to violate their basic right to privacy in places like restrooms and locker rooms.”

He added, “It’s absolute insanity that action like this is even needed, but unfortunately in the day and age of radical leftism, it is.”

The attorney general said that the tip line will help “bring justice to any state agency or political subdivision that opens the door for men to violate women’s privacy, dignity, and safety.”

A senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, Brian Klosterboer, told the Texas Tribune the tip line “wrongly encourages Texans to violate each other’s privacy in bathrooms.”

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Mr. Cortright studied American history at Empire State University.

