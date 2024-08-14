Thailand’s Prime Minister Removed From Office Over Ethics Violations

The judiciary has banned dozens of lawmakers from politics and dissolved political parties over the last two decades.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, has been removed from office after a shocking ruling from the nation’s Constitutional Court.

Mr. Srettha took office just over a year ago. However, he faced allegations that he violated ethical rules when he appointed Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer who served prison time for trying to bribe Supreme Court officials, to his Cabinet.

Five of the nine justices on the court found Mr. Srettha was “well aware that he appointed a person who seriously lacked moral integrity.”

A group of 40 former senators appointed by the military filed the case against Mr. Srettha in May.

The decision by the court will require a new government to be formed, and the ruling Pheu Thai-led coalition will select a new nominee for prime minister for the 500-member parliament to vote on.

Mr. Srettha’s ouster comes a week after the same court dissolved Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party, which won the most seats in the country’s elections last year.

It also banned the party’s leaders from politics for 10 years.

After the court’s decision, Mr. Strettha defended his actions as prime minister but said he “accepts the verdict.”