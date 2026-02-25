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‘That’s a Dodge’: Bratton Pushes Back on Zohran Mamdani’s Reasoning for Dismantling NYPD Protest Unit

Ex-commissioner calls on Mamdani to preserve the controversial unit as the mayor gets slammed for downplaying a snowball incident that injured two cops.

New York City Police Department officers at the scene of an attack by youth throwing snowballs.
New York City Police Department officers at the scene of an attack by youth throwing snowballs. WNYW
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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