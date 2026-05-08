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The New York Sun
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The Cannes Film Festival: A Hotbed of Bold Films, Beautiful People, and Ugly Rumors

Highlights of the largest film festival in the world include Wim Wenders taking the New York Times to task and Spike Lee and Mickey Rourke sparring over the LA riots.

Jessica Chastain attends the Cannes Film Festival.
Jessica Chastain attends the Cannes Film Festival. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
JEFFREY WELLS

JEFFREY WELLS

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