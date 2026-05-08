The Cannes Film Festival: A Hotbed of Bold Films, Beautiful People, and Ugly Rumors

Trump Winds Up His Summit Confident in Having Built a Rapport on Crucial Issues, From Iran to Trade
By DONALD KIRK|
Highlights of the largest film festival in the world include Wim Wenders taking the New York Times to task and Spike Lee and Mickey Rourke sparring over the LA riots.
By DONALD KIRK|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
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By LAURENCE ELDER|
By VERONIQUE de RUGY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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