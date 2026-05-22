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The Cloisters Embraces the Ancient Americas, With Uneven Results

Despite showcasing some beautiful objects, ‘Creatures of Myth and Imagination: Europe and the Americas’ is not as groundbreaking as it claims.

Installation view of 'Creatures of Myth and Imagination: Europe and the Americas.'
Installation view of 'Creatures of Myth and Imagination: Europe and the Americas.' The Metropolitan Museum of Art
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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