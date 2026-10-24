Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The gap between credential and preparation arrives at a moment when the job market for new graduates has turned unusually hostile.
The paycheck used to be the whole argument behind a college degree. Go to college, take on debt, and the diploma would pay for itself many times over across a career. That bargain is now being renegotiated in real time, and the latest data suggest that both sides have lost some confidence in the deal.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The paycheck used to be the whole argument behind a college degree. Go to college, take on debt, and the diploma would pay for itself many times over across a career. That bargain is now being renegotiated in real time, and the latest data suggest that both sides have lost some confidence in the deal.
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