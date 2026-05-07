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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is a Smash Hit, but its Success Reflects the Humbling of Luxury Fashion

The hit sequel to the 2006 film suggests that fashion is now a more niche, but nicer, industry, compared with two decades ago.

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' 20th Century Studios
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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