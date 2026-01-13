‘The Dumbest Thing Anyone Could Say’: Jimmy Kimmel is Denounced for Anti-Trump Rants,  Suggesting Trump Send ICE to Iran 

The late-night host is ratcheting up his criticism of the president.

ABC’s late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, is intensifying his anti-Trump rhetoric in the wake of the Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good, making inflammatory comments about ICE and about President Trump “killing” Americans.

Mr. Kimmel, who is active in Democratic Party fundraising, may be emboldened in his crusade against President Trump after his show was suspended late last summer over offensive comments he made claiming “a MAGA gang” was behind the murder of Charlie Kirk. He quickly returned to the air with no consequences. Two major, conservative-owned local station groups stopped airing his show briefly but put him back on the air under pressure from liberal viewers and lawmakers.

President Trump has repeatedly, and to no avail, pushed ABC to fire Mr. Kimmel, telling the network in November to “get the bum off the air.”

On Monday, Mr. Kimmel addressed the controversy surrounding the shooting of Good at Minneapolis by a federal immigration officer. He also addressed the anti-government protests in Iran and Mr. Trump’s warnings to Iran that America may get involved if protesters are killed.

The late-night host accused Mr. Trump of engaging in a “war against Minneapolis,” as he noted the decision to send more ICE agents to the city amid anti-ICE protests.

“Because when you’re trying to put out a grease fire, what do you do? You throw more grease on it, right?” Mr. Kimmel said. “Thousands and thousands of patriotic Americans took to the streets over the weekend in various cities … to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights. While we still have First Amendment rights.”

He criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for calling Good a “domestic terrorist” and claimed the Trump Administration “need[s] Antifa to be real so they could call in the military and cancel elections and declare martial law.”

Turning to the protests in Iran, Mr. Kimmel labeled Mr. Trump the “Lie-atollah.”

“While the White House is trying to squash the protests here, the Lie-atollah is said to be mulling over a military strike on Iran to support the protesters there,” he said.

He read Mr. Trump’s warning to Iran, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

Mr. Kimmel added, “I have an idea. Send all those guys from ICE out of Minneapolis to Iran. They could help.”

Several users on X criticized Mr. Kimmel.

“Always a pig, Kimmel should just shut up. Not even close to intelligent or humorous,” one person said.

Another person asked, “Anyone else find this NOT FUNNY?”

“That might be the dumbest thing anyone could say,” another user said.

The night of Good’s death, Mr. Kimmel highlighted a clip of Senator Lindsey Graham delivering a warning to Iranian leaders. During an appearance on Fox News, Mr. Graham said, “You need to understand, if you keep killing your people for demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you!”

“That’s right, and he won’t stop killing you until he gets that Nobel Prize,” Mr. Kimmel said. “What is happening? You know what, I know what they’re doing. They’re trying out a new slogan, ‘Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

He held up a red shirt with white font, styled after Mr. Trump’s MAGA hats, that read, “Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

“This maniac,” Mr. Kimmel said. “He isn’t just killing people overseas. An ICE agent shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman.”

He then played a clip of the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis telling ICE to “get the f—” of the city and held up a shirt with the same quote on it.