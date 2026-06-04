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The New York Sun
Editorials

The High Cost of Freezing the Rent

Market-rate apartments could see rents jump as landlords try to make up for the lost revenue, ratings agency Moody’s reports.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Astoria, May 28, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Astoria, May 28, 2026. Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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