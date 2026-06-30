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The New York Sun
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The High Court Delivers a Victory for Women’s Sports

‘No student-athlete on either side of the issue, whether a biological female or transgender, deserves to be ostracized or vilified,’ the majority avers.

Protesters outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender athletes from girls' sports.
Protesters outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender athletes from girls' sports. AP/Jose Luis Magana
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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