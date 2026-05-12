The Honeymoon’s Over: How Virginia Voters Fell Out of Love With New Governor

‘Top Gun’ at 40: The Real Story Behind the Blockbuster That Sealed Tom Cruise’s Stardom
By TOM TEODORCZUK|
Abigail Spanberger was elected last year as a moderate Democrat, but after abruptly pivoting to the left on crime, immigration, taxes, and redistricting, she has seen her approval numbers evaporate with record speed.
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
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