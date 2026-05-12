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The New York Sun
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The Honeymoon’s Over: How Virginia Voters Fell Out of Love With New Governor

Abigail Spanberger was elected last year as a moderate Democrat, but after abruptly pivoting to the left on crime, immigration, taxes, and redistricting, she has seen her approval numbers evaporate with record speed.

Governor Abigail Spanberger of Virginia during inaugural ceremonies at Richmond on January 17, 2026.
Governor Abigail Spanberger of Virginia during inaugural ceremonies at Richmond on January 17, 2026. Steve Helber/AP
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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