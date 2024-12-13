The Hostage Moment

The gathering at the offices of the New York Sun of three siblings of Israeli hostages imprisoned by Hamas at Gaza brought into arresting and affecting relief the plight of the hostages. Taken on October 7 with bloodshed, they have been held for more than a year in the most forbidding of conditions. These three — Romi Gonen, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev — are among the some 60 living souls held in the enclave.

It could be, though, that circumstances could emerge that are ripe for a resolution. Israel has battered Hamas and diminished Hezbollah. Iran’s foothold in the Arab world, Syria, has fallen. Tehran lies exposed, and reports are that strikes against its nuclear sites — and the regime itself — are being weighed. These opportunities were created by Israel’s push for victory — a determination all the more resolute for the world’s disapproval.

The young Israelis who spoke to the Sun, though, are neither diplomats nor commanders. Yarden Gonen’s, Romi’s sister, is a nurse who planned to soon travel to Australia. Now, she travels with a shirt with her sister’s smile emblazoned on it. Amit Levy spoke of his sister’s smile and kindness. Sasha Ariev, a Jerusalemite, is a biologist with dreams of medical school. Her sister Karina was serving in a security unit with Naama when they were abducted.

The Maccabees of old, though, have nothing on their fighting spirit. One wonders why the International Red Cross “exists at all” if it cannot find its way to visit young women held by terrorists in dungeons. Another declares that the cause of the hostages is the cause of “the free world.” These Israelis have confronted the parliamentarians, premiers, and the pope. They urge Americans harness the marvel of our democracy to

Despite the sadness, there was a buoyancy of hope. The family members reported something of a scoop — their impression that teams for President Biden and President-elect Trump are working with common purpose on this project, a rare thing at Washington. They projected the perspective that now is a crucial time, a window propped open during this season of miracles. They spoke of unity in Israel, and the might of America to make things right.

We don’t want to get ahead of our skis here. Despite growing hopes that a hostage deal is in hand, fate may crush our hopes. All the more remarkable, though, that none of these inspiring young Israelis spoke of surrender. Everyone invoked the need to defeat the terrorists, and asserted that at stake are not only people but also principles. What we took away from the visit of these remarkable youngsters is optimism in the long run for the redemption of Zion.