The Iran Leak

“Yes and yes,” President Biden said Saturday when asked if he knew the scope and timing of Israel’s response to Iran’s October 1 attack with nearly 200 ballistic missiles. “No and no,” he added when a reporter begged him to share that information. As Israel weighs action in Iran, Washington insists that Jerusalem share its plans. After all, America’s Mideast assets could be affected. As details of such plans leak out, though, whom can Israelis trust?

An investigation was launched over the weekend into how two highly classified intelligence documents were published by a pro-Iran Telegram account. As Reuters reports, the documents, prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, describe American “interpretations of Israeli Air Force and Navy planning based on satellite imagery.” The agency is part of the Pentagon. Was it leaked from there, or by some intel or political appointee?

“We need to get to the bottom of it,” Mr. Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said when asked if allies can trust Washington with secrets. Mr. Biden claims he is “deeply concerned.” Yet sabotaging Israel’s war against Iran and its proxies isn’t new. Ten years ago leaks detailed Israeli attacks in Syria. The Financial Times last month cited American officials saying that Israeli anti-missile systems are depleted. Did these leakers try to deter a hit on Iran?

Advanced anti-missile batteries that America deployed in Israel are now operational, Secretary Austin said today. America professes to fully support Israel’s “ability to defend itself,” as Vice President Harris often claims. Yet Israel’s defense doctrine goes beyond fending off its enemy’s aggression. It is now successfully using offense to dismantle Hamas and Hezbollah, and even some of the most dedicated Israel detractors are cheering.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris initially threatened an arms embargo if the Israel Defense Force entered Rafah. Now the vice president is praising, and even taking credit for, killing Yahya Sinwar there. Could a similar 180 be expected once Israel strikes Iran? For now official Washington is too consumed by the election to devise a coherent Mideast policy. It is mostly guided by fear of a voter reaction to a hard Israeli hit and an Iranian retaliation.

Deeper in the crevices of the Biden administration, in any event, bureaucrats at the Pentagon and the White House harbor deep suspicion of the Jewish state, which they often couch in criticism of its current “extremist” government and Prime Minister Netanyahu. That suspicion has persisted since President Truman ignored the advice of the entire Department of State, making America the first country to recognize Israel’s birth.

The Pentagon is yet to address Republican senators’ queries about its senior official, Ariane Tabatabai. They wonder why she sent emails to Tehran, requesting advice on such things as what to say in congressional testimony. Senators are rebuffed as well on details of an FBI investigation into a former top Iran adviser, Robert Malley. He reportedly kept access to classified information even after losing his security clearance.

How many Iran sympathizers lurk inside the bureaucracy? How high is their rank? Mr. Biden said today he is “very concerned” about the leaked documents. At the same time he is dispatching Secretary Blinken to Israel to spend the next few days convincing Mr. Netanyahu to tame his Iran response. Is an overly enthusiastic Washington bureaucrat attempting to help that effort by leaking documents about Israel’s plans?

In Israel, meanwhile, many believe that following two unprecedented Iranian attacks with missiles, the time for a significant hit on the head of the snake is now. Plans are intensifying after Iran attempted to hit Mr. Netanayhu’s home over the weekend using a drone from Lebanon. Tehran denies involvement, but Israelis hint that an Iranian attempt to assassinate a head of state is a major escalation that requires a response in kind.

Three weeks after Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile barrage, Jerusalem is yet to react. The wait could be related to an Israeli penchant of delaying all activity until “after the holidays.” Sukkot ends Wednesday night. It could be an attempt to keep the mullahs guessing in fear. The IDF, perhaps, awaits the November 5 election. Either way, it would not be surprising were Israel to start telling Mr. Biden less than he thinks he knows about its plans for Iran.