Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s far flung and influential Make America Healthy Again movement gathered in Washington – with some new allies.
Nineteen months after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services, his diverse and occasionally fractious movement gathered under one roof for the Make America Healthy Again summit.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Nineteen months after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services, his diverse and occasionally fractious movement gathered under one roof for the Make America Healthy Again summit.
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