The Political Pendulum of Europe Set To Swing Rightward in Latest Elections

The political pendulum of the European Union is poised to swing to the right in the bloc’s elections, running from June 6 to June 9, as populist, anti-immigration parties see popular support like never before.

Nearly 370 million Europeans from 27 countries, beginning with the Netherlands on Thursday, will have a chance to vote on 720 national representatives in the European Parliament, the only directly elected institution of the alliance. Unlike the last parliamentary elections five years ago, the continent is facing new waves of migrants on its borders, worsening poverty due to sky-high inflation, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

While British conservatives are at risk of “political annihilation,” the opposite outcome could be imminent for the European Union. Polling forecasts suggest that right-wing populist parties, represented by the Identity and Democracy group and the European Conservatives and Reformists, are anticipated to gain seats in the European Parliament. Liberal parties represented in the Renew Europe group and The Greens are expected to take hits.

This would mark a “sharp right turn” for Europe, according to the European Council of Foreign Affairs. The main blocs in the European Parliament — the center-right European People’s Party and the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats — will likely remain at the helm, likely granting the head of the EPP, Ursula von der Leyen, another tenure as president of the European Commission.

The biggest winners of the upcoming elections, though, might be two strong-headed women who have led their respective parties toward nationalist and anti-immigration policies — France’s right-wing opposition leader, Marine Le Pen, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

“The future of the sovereigntist camp in Europe today lies in the hands of two women,” Prime Minister Orbán of Hungary told Le Point magazine on May 30. “Everything will depend on the capacity of Marine Le Pen in France and Giorgia Meloni in Italy to co-operate.”

“This is the moment for us to join forces; it would be truly useful,” Ms. Le Pen told the Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera. A partnership between her and Ms. Meloni — though the latter has a more collaborative approach to Brussels — could unite their parties into a single far-right group on the continent, Ms. Le Pen said.

There are, however, fundamental differences within Europe’s hard-right that undermine its potency to block particular legislation. When it comes to the war in Ukraine, Ms. Meloni stands with the West, while Mr. Orbán takes Russia’s side. E.U. leaders at Brussels have expressed concerns that he could form a pro-Russia alliance with Slovakia.

Yet signs are already emerging that a rightwing revolution is underway as challenges like surging immigration rock the continent. So far this year, more than 46,000 people have entered the European Union outside of regular border crossings, the United Nations reports.

“The strongest asylum policy ever” is being touted by the populist Dutch leader, Geert Wilders, who achieved a coalition deal last month to form a new government in the Netherlands. A member of the far-right Sweden Democrats, Charlie Weimers, which supports the country’s minority center-right government, has said his party is pushing for a “Migration Pact 2.0.”

This crackdown on immigration is the priority of other populist politicians in Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic, who are resisting the Union’s policy that member countries take in migrants or pay other member countries to do it for them. That resistance is led by many members of Gen Z and Millenials, according to recent polling, suggesting that nationalist sentiments are here to stay.

The elections will begin with the Netherlands on Thursday, followed by Ireland and the Czech Republic the next day. Italy, Latvia, Malta, and Slovakia begin voting on June 8. The remaining member states will vote on June 9, and final results are expected to be announced later that evening.