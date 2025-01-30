‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Ripped for Saying New White House Press Secretary Only Got Job Because ‘She’s a 10’

A co-host of “The View,” Joy Behar, has set off a firestorm with a sexist attack on new White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, saying she got the lofty position because “she’s a 10.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Ms. Behar took aim at the 27-year-old mother of one. “She’s probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she’s a 10. You know that’s what it is.”

The chat got cattier as fellow host Whoopi Goldberg said Ms. Leavitt’s first official White House press conference on Tuesday “pissed me off.” She said she was irked when the Trump spokeswoman said there would be “no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness across our federal bureaucracy and agencies.”

“I would like this young lady who, this is her first job, I would like her to do a little homework because she said something yesterday that really pissed me off,” Goldberg said. “She said ‘there will be no wokeness here.’ Let me explain; without that wokeness, you might not have that job,” said Ms. Goldberg, implying that Ms. Leavitt was not qualified for the job. “Women were not invited to that table. Women were not invited to many tables in this nation.”

Ms. Goldberg continued, crediting “wokeness” for securing opportunities for women at the podium. “We busted our behind to make sure that women could stand at that podium, no matter their background or beliefs.”

Ms. Leavitt is quite accomplished for her young age. At 27, she is the youngest person ever to hold the position of press secretary. She served as the national press secretary for President Trump’s 2024 campaign and served two stints in the White House. She also served as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York and ran for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire in 2022, winning the GOP primary but losing the general election.

Ms. Behar’s rude comment was countered by co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration staffer, who said, “It wasn’t her first job, it was just her first press briefing.”

Conservative commentators ripped the attack on Ms. Leavitt. “Disgusting. Anti-woman Joy Behar says President Trump picked Karoline Leavitt as Press Secretary because ‘she’s a 10.’ After the masterclass she put on yesterday running circles around the legacy media, this is an idiotic and bitter thing to say,” said Charlie Kirk, founder & CEO of TPUSA.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who spent the day sitting beside Cheryl Hines at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing, posted on X, “Not true and obviously meant to diminish Karoline BUT! Let’s face it: this administration/its supporters are Making America Hot Again and it’s amazing.”

The diss by the hosts of “The View” followed another by Vogue, which on Tuesday ripped first lady Melania Trump’s new official portrait.

“The choice to wear a tuxedo — as opposed to a blazer or blouse — made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant,” a Vogue writer said. “It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics — even when faced with 248 years of tradition.”

Vogue’s criticism stands in stark contrast with how it fawned over Jill Biden and other Democratic first ladies. While Ms. Trump has never been on the magazine’s cover, Ms. Biden has won the honor three times. She’s been praised for her “patriotic wardrobe” and often lauded for thoughtful sartorial choices.

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour — a longtime Democrat — has frozen out Republican first ladies. While Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were put on the Vogue cover, both Laura Bush and Barbara Bush didn’t get covers during their time as FLOTUS.