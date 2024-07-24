The Voice of a Unified Israel — and America

Netanyahu is met in Congress with scores of standing ovations as he exhorts the two allies to victory and lays out a vision for a post-war peace.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will head to his meetings with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and President Trump emboldened by dozens of rousing ovations as he exhorted our alliance to victory in the fight against Hamas — and Iran. The leader of the Jewish state spoke for the whole of Israel to the whole of America. Generous to both the 45th and 46th presidents, Mr. Netanyahu honored the setting he called the “citadel of democracy.”

It was a speech in which all the acrimony of politics — in Israel and America — were laid aside. It was clear that Mr. Netanyahu was speaking not for a faction of the government but for all of the Jewish state. And that Congress was leaping to its feet with applause scores of times to interrupt not as partisans of a party but as members of a Congress that is fully embracing the partnership of the two countries. And they know one another well.

Mr. Netanyahu, speaking to a joint meeting of Congress for an unprecedented fourth time, told America’s lawmakers that “our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory.” Around half of elected Democrats — including Ms. Harris — did not hear those words, as they were boycotting the speech. The rest joined in scores of ovations. Elon Musk, a guest, included. Senator Fetterman even wore a tie.

Israel’s leader compared October 7 to 9/11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor as days that will live in infamy. He reminded the solons that was a moment where “heaven turned into hell,” with 39 Americans slain and hundreds of hostages dragged into the “dark dungeons of Gaza.” Emotional applause met the introduction by Mr. Netanyahu of four “soldiers of Israel, unbowed, undaunted, and unafraid.” Like Israel, they spanned colors and creeds.

Also in attendance was a liberated hostage, Noa Argamani. With her looking down, Mr. Netanyahu lashed the protests that even then were burning American flags — and him in effigy — outside Union Station. He declared that “Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza.’ They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.’” He argued that Israel’s foes can charitably be described as “Iran’s useful idiots.”

Mr. Netanyahu appeared especially proud of Israel’s actions at Rafah, where he personally just appeared in arms. The Israel Defense Forces entered Rafah despite warnings from the White House. The president told CNN that were the IDF to go into Rafah, “I’m not supplying the weapons.” Delivery of some armaments was delayed. Mr. Netanyahu declared Rafah a success, and lauded the Jewish state’s army for minimizing casualties.

Turning to the future, Mr. Netanyahu limned a vision for a “demilitarized and deradicalized Gaza” under civilian Palestinian Arab control — but with Israel able to act to protect itself. He promised that the “hands of the Jewish state will never be shackled.” While praising Trump for the Abraham Accords, he also called for an “Abraham Alliance” to counter Iran, just as the West once set itself the task of resisting the Soviet empire.

The pageantry, however stirring, is but a prelude to the meetings that will unfold over the rest of the week, as Mr. Netanyahu parleys with America’s leaders — past, present, and future. Much hangs in the balance, and the acclaim the premier received at the Capitol is not universally felt in Israel. Negotiations over the war and hostages are perilous. Still, during this fractious campaign season Mr. Netanyahu delivered a serious sermon to make Churchill smile.

