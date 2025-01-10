‘This Takes Real Chutzpah’: Judge Scolds Giuliani for Making False Comments About Election Workers He Defamed

A judge has found the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, in contempt for a second time in a week.

Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, found Mr. Giuliani in contempt Friday for violating a court order that prohibited him from making defamatory statements about two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who successfully sued him for defamation and won a $148 million judgment.

Judge Howell chided Mr. Giuliani for comments he made in November in which he accused Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss of “quadruple counting the … ballots” in the 2020 election.

Judge Howell told the former mayor, “It is outrageous and shameful. This takes real chutzpah, Mr. Giuliani.”

She ordered Mr. Giuliani to look over testimony from his defamation trial and submit an acknowledgment that there was no evidence or testimony that contradicted the election workers. And she imposed a $200 fine for every day he delayed the submission.

Judge Howell also said she had hoped that the $148 million judgment that Mr. Giuliani has been ordered to pay would have been a “sufficient incentive to stop the defamation.” However, she warned future violations could lead to confinement or imprisonment.

Ms. Moss and Ms. Freeman successfully sued him for defamation as they said they experienced death threats as a result of his claims they cheated in the 2020 election. He was ordered to pay a whopping $148 million judgment as a result.

On Monday, a judge in New York, Lewis Liman, held Mr. Giuliani in contempt over his lack of compliance with a court order to hand over assets to pay for the judgement.

“The defendant willfully violated a clear and unambiguous order of this court,” Judge Liman said.

Me. Giuliani has been critical of the judgement against him. In a statement he said, “It’s tragic to watch as our justice system has been turned into a total mockery, where we have charades instead of actual hearings and trials.”